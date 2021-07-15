Rangers new boy Fashion Sakala has been blown away by a visit to the club’s famous trophy room.

Steven Gerrard swooped to take Sakala to Ibrox, landing the forward on a free transfer when his contract at Belgian side Oostende expired earlier this summer.

The 24-year-old has been looking around Ibrox and paid a visit to the club’s famous trophy room, packed with silverware that prolific winners Rangers have collected since they were formed.

🤩 Wow! You never forget your first visit to the Trophy Room. pic.twitter.com/4nEUo9GSsm — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 15, 2021

Rangers posted a short video on social media of Sakala entering the trophy room and the forward was heard saying “wow”.

Sakala has joined the reigning Scottish champions with his move to Rangers and is on the books at Ibrox for the next four years.

The forward will be keen to make a speedy impact, especially as Rangers are due to enter the Champions League qualifiers.

He will be competing with Alfredo Morelos, Cedric Itten, Kemar Roofe and Jermain Defoe for a spot in the Gers’ attack.

Sakala has been capped by Zambia at international level and also played his football in Russia, with Spartak Moscow.