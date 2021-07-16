Arsenal are in no mood to pay the buy-out clause in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge’s contract this summer, according to The Athletic.

Sheffield United paid a club-record fee to sign the Norwegian from Genk in January last year, but following their relegation last season he is expected to leave.

Berge is not interested in playing in the Championship and has been linked with a move away in the summer transfer window.

He has a release clause in his contract worth £35m and Sheffield United are banking on getting that fee before agreeing to let him go.

Arsenal have shown an interest in Berge, but it has been claimed that they are not interested in paying that figure.

With funds tight at the Emirates, Arsenal do not have excess money to splash out and are watching their spending figures closely.

They do not believe that spending £35m on Berge represents good value in the current financial climate.

Napoli are also interested in the midfielder but they do not want to pay the full figure of his release clause.

His suitors are waiting for Sheffield United to drop their demands before making a concrete move for him.