Cagliari want cash from Inter for Nahitan Nandez because they believe Leeds United could come in with an offer for the player.

Nandez could depart Cagliari this summer, with the Italian side prepared to cash in on him, and Leeds have been heavily linked with a potential swoop to take him to Elland Road.

Inter also want Nandez and met with his agent on Friday in a bid to see if common ground can be reached.

According to Italian outlet Nerazzurrisiamonoi.it, Cagliari do not want players including in a deal and are holding out for cash, with a €36m release clause in the midfielder’s contract.

It is claimed that Cagliari have taken their stance because they are aware of interest from Leeds and feel the Whites could put in an offer of above €30m.

Inter are still hoping that Cagliari may be tempted to accept players being involved in the deal.

The Nerazzurri are looking to balance the books this summer and have sold Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain.

It remains to be seen if they will be able to take Nandez to the San Siro during the ongoing window.