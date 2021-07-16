Norwegian side Valerenga are remaining coy over whether Leeds United have slapped in an offer for goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson.

Leeds are looking to bring in backup to number 1 Illan Meslier after they allowed Kiko Casilla to return to Spain on a loan deal with Elche.

The Whites have zeroed in on young Norwegian shot-stopper Klaesson and it has been claimed that, following talks with the player, they have now put in an offer to take him to Elland Road.

Valerenga though will not be drawn on the speculation and the club’s sports manager Jorgen Ingebrigtsen told Norwegian outlet Nettavisen: “There are many enquiries about several of our players in a day.

“When something concrete happens, we report it.

“Before then we do not comment on individual cases.”

A move to Leeds would represent a big step up for goalkeeper Klaesson, but the Whites are claimed to believe he has big potential and can compete with Meslier.

Valerenga are in the midst of the Norwegian league season and sit in third place after 13 games, eight points behind league leaders Molde.