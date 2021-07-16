Everton and Tottenham Hotspur linked defender Merih Demiral is set to report for pre-season with Juventus next week, but the Italian giants are still plotting to cash in on him this summer.

The 23-year-old centre-back was a bit-part player at Juventus last season and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted with Everton and Tottenham believed to be interested in adding him to the ranks.

However, his future has not been sorted out and he will report for pre-season training with Juventus next week.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Italian giants remain keen to sell him this summer in order to raise funds from the market.

Juventus need to shift a few players from their squad and bring in some much-required funds for their coffers.

And Demiral has long been identified as a player who could bring in good money in the ongoing transfer window.

While new coach Massimiliano Allegri will be happy to have him in his squad for now due to the absence of Georgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, Demiral remains on the chopping block at Juventus.

Juventus want a fee of around €40m from his departure but at the moment no club are prepared to pay such figures for Demiral.