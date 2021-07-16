Spanish outfit Getafe want the release clause of Brighton target Marc Cucurella to be paid before they agree to let him go this summer.

The 22-year-old’s future has come under the scanner this summer due to interest from several clubs in Europe and he is expected to leave Getafe.

Brighton are interested in the former Barcelona academy player and are probing the prospect of taking him to the Premier League.

Cucurella wants to revert to playing at left-back, where he started his career, and it has led to interest from Roma, who are in the market for a full-back.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Getafe do not want to lose him for a figure less than the release clause in his contract.

He has an €18m buy-out clause in his Getafe contract and the Spanish club want that figure before they agree to let him go.

It is unclear whether any club would be prepared to pay that figure in the current financial climate.

Cucurella’s future is also expected to be sorted out only after the football tournament finishes in the Olympics next month as he has been named in the Spain squad.

The Spaniard is believed to be in favour of joining a club who play possession-based football.