Leicester City are set to beat Manchester United to the signature of Grimsby Town youngster Ben Grist, according to the BBC.

The 16-year-old midfielder is a highly-rated young midfielder at Grimsby Town and has been tracked by several clubs.

He caught the eye in September last year when he was just 15 but was picked in Grimsby Town’s EFL Trophy clash against Harrogate Town.

Manchester United have been interested in snapping him up and were believed to be prepared to pay a hefty compensation fee.

But it has been claimed that the youngster has decided to snub interest from Manchester United to move to Leicester.

Grist has been training with Leicester’s Under-18s for the last few weeks and has impressed the coaches there.

The midfielder has agreed to pen a scholarship contract with Leicester and join the club’s academy.

The Foxes are also close to agreeing on a compensation fee with Grimsby Town and are on the verge of snapping up the teenage midfielder.