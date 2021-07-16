Kemar Roofe has admitted pre-season training has been difficult for him since it is his first in three seasons and he is trying to catch up with his Rangers team-mates.

The striker has been sweating hit out with his Gers team-mates in pre-season training as the club gear up to defend their Scottish Premiership crown and a potential run in the Champions League.

Roofe has not had pre-season camps prior to the previous two campaigns, but has now returned to Rangers following the summer break during which he also had to follow individual fitness programmes given by head of fitness Jordan Milsom.

The 28-year-old admitted it has been difficult for him to get into the rhythm in pre-season training as it is only his first one in three years.

Roofe explained he is trying to catch up to his Rangers team-mates and is trying to reach peak physical condition before the season kicks off.

Asked how important is for him to get pre-season training given the he did not have any last term, Roofe told Rangers TV: “Yes definitely [very important].

“I might have had a pre-season three years ago.

“So, the two previous years I have not had a pre-season.

“So, it is difficult, I am playing catch up.

“While the other boys have already got it in their legs, I am trying to get it in mine and still able to perform and be fresh for games as well.

“So, this season is important.”

Roofe had a start and stop debut campaign in Rangers colours but still managed 18 gaols across all competition and will be determined to improve on that tally with a full pre-season camp under his belt.