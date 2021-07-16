Ipswich Town considered signing Birmingham City defender George Friend, but backed out as he was in the process of signing a new contract, according to the East Anglian Daily.

Birmingham confirmed on Friday that Friend has signed a new two-year contract to continue at the club until the summer of 2023.

Previously he had a year left on his old deal and there were suggestions that he could be on his way out of the Blues in the ongoing transfer window.

Ipswich were one of the clubs who were interested in getting their hands on Friend as part of their transfer plans.

They made enquiries into the 33-year-old left-back, but it has been claimed that they quickly realised that he was going to sign a new deal with Birmingham.

The new contract at St. Andrew’s was already in the works by the time Ipswich showed an interest in Friend.

The left-back always favoured staying on at Birmingham and Ipswich were quickly made aware that he was going to sign the new deal.

A left-back is still Ipswich’s agenda and it remains to be seen whether they have lined up other targets in the market.