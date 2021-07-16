Manchester City have an agreement over personal terms with Jack Grealish, but he could still sign a new contract with Aston Villa this summer, according to The Athletic.

Grealish is one of the two priority targets for Manchester City, who are also interested in signing Harry Kane this summer.

Manchester City believe they can sign both if they can shift out a few players for big money from their squad as well in the ongoing transfer window.

There were claims that an agreement is in place to sign Grealish from Aston Villa but those were wide of the mark and the Villans remain hopeful that he will stay.

Manchester City have made some progress in a deal for Grealish and have thrashed out personal terms on a contract with the attacking midfielder.

But there is still no certainty that a deal will be done as Aston Villa have also offered his representatives a new contract.

Grealish is on his holidays at the moment and will have a decision to make once he is back for pre-season.

He has a strong relationship with Aston Villa and could still sign a new contract and stay at the club next season.

If he stays at Villa Park it would be a major U-turn given the progress Manchester City have made in negotiations with his camp.