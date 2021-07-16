Manchester United have decided to consider offers to loan out defender Axel Tuanzebe who is on Newcastle United’s radar this summer, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

The 23-year-old centre-back caught the eye of many with his performance in a win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last season but remained a bit-part player at Manchester United.

With Manchester United looking to bring in another top-class centre-back, there has been talk that Tuanzebe could leave the Premier League giants in the ongoing transfer window.

Newcastle who want to land a centre-back are monitoring his situation and it seems a decision on his future has been made.

Manchester United are claimed to have come to the conclusion this week that a loan move away for Tuanzebe would work out for everyone.

The Premier League giants still do not want to give up on the defender but are aware that he needs to play regular football next season.

They are prepared to consider loan offers for him with the centre-back also eager to play regular football.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will now move for him, but more Premier League clubs are believed to be keeping close tabs on the defender as well.