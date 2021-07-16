Tottenham Hotspur do not have any concrete interest yet in Arsenal target Houssem Aouar, who could leave Lyon this summer, according to football.london.

The Frenchman was on Arsenal’s shortlist last summer but the Gunners were unwilling to meet Lyon’s asking price.

He is again believed to be on Arsenal’s radar this summer, but there is no consensus inside the club over making a move for the midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

On the other hand, Tottenham have been tipped to enter the race to sign Aouar and it has been claimed that they could table a bid for him.

But for the moment there is no concrete interest in the Frenchman from Spurs at this stage of the transfer window.

Tottenham have looked at Aouar in recent seasons as a potential target but there has been no concrete movement towards signing him.

At the moment Tottenham have other priorities in the transfer market.

The north London club are very much focused on getting central defenders this summer and Fabio Paratici has been leading their search.

It remains to be seen whether they return for Aouar later in the window but for the moment the priority is to bring in more centre-backs.