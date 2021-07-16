Rangers new boy Fashion Sakala has stressed it is time for him to push in pre-season and integrate himself into the Gers squad as soon as possible as he believes he has a lot to add to the team.

The Gers have been in pre-season training for almost two weeks now as they prepare to defend their Scottish Premiership title and boss Steven Gerrard has already bolstered his attack and midfield.

Rangers made striker Sakala their first signing ahead of the upcoming campaign back in May, but he is yet to meet his new team-mates.

Having finally set foot in Glasgow, Sakala is keen to join his new team in pre-season and stressed it is time for him to push on and integrate into his new squad as soon as possible

The striker believes he has a lot to contribute to Rangers and hopes to settle into his new home quickly.

Asked about joining the rest of the Gers squad in pre-season, Sakala told Rangers TV: “This is the time to push myself.

“I know the team started pre-season long time ago.

“I think it is two weeks or something.

“Yes, so I missed everything but I know I still have the chance.

“I have to push myself every day and I know that I have a lot to contribute to the team.

“So, I will be pushing myself while fitting into the team so I have to make sure that I settle down quickly and be part of the squad as fast as I can.”

Sakala will be determined to catch Gerrard’s eye in training and look to possibly break into the first team soon, having taken the next step in his career.