Graham Roberts has stressed the need for Tottenham Hotspur to crank up their efforts in the transfer window and is of the view that new boss Nuno Espirito Santo looks like he means business.

Spurs have entered a new era of management under ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno and are looking to rebuild following an underwhelming season.

Tottenham chief Daniel Levy has also roped in Fabio Paratici as the managing director of football to further strengthen the club’s administrative backbone.

Nuno has already kicked off pre-season training at Hotspur Way and is evaluating his new squad, while Paratici and the recruitment team have gone into overdrive behind the scenes.

Spurs are yet to sign a new player in the ongoing window and club legend Roberts has stressed the need for them to step up their efforts, both in terms of roping in stars and offloading players that are surplus to requirements.

The Spurs legend added that he is impressed with how Nuno has faced the public in his first press conference and feels he comes across as a man that means business.

Roberts wrote on Twitter: “Very impressed with Nuno and his first presser.

“Very likeable man with an edge and looks like [he] means business.

“Need to get some players in now and get rid of some players we do not want to retain.”

Spurs are keen on bolstering their squad across all departments and Paratici is overseeing proceedings, while the future of star striker Harry Kane is among the other pressing issues they are currently dealing with.