RB Leipzig are yet to receive an offer for Tottenham Hotspur target Marcel Sabitzer and new coach Jesse Marsch has not given up on the hope of convincing the club captain to stay.

Sabitzer has entered the final year of his contract at RB Leipzig and has been heavily linked with a move away from the German outfit this summer.

He has a €50m release clause in his contract but RB Leipzig are prepared to sell him for a fee of around €20m in order to avoid losing the Austrian on a free transfer next year.

Sabitzer has been a long-term target for Tottenham and he has also been linked with a move to Arsenal in the ongoing transfer window.

But according to German outlet Sportbuzzer, RB Leipzig are still waiting for the first offer to arrive on their table for Sabitzer.

They are prepared to sell him but for the moment there is no bid on their table for the midfielder.

And new RB Leipzig coach Marsch is still holding on to the hope of keeping the club captain at the Red Bull Arena next season.

Sabitzer is a big presence inside the dressing room and the new coach does not want to lose his influence in the team.

Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the Austrian and have put in an enquiry for him this summer.