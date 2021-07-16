Sevilla are increasingly confident that Tottenham Hotspur defensive target Jules Kounde could continue at the club next season.

Kounde has been Tottenham’s defensive priority target but it seems unlikely that they will be able to sign him this summer.

The Frenchman has rejected the prospect of joining Tottenham and claims of an agreement between Spurs and Sevilla have also been rubbished.

The defender has no interest in playing for a club who are not in the Champions League at the moment.

And according to Spanish daily AS, Sevilla are now confident that Kounde will continue at the club next season.

The centre-back is open to a move but he has no concrete offer on his table from the kind of clubs he would want to join.

Real Madrid hold an interest in him and with Raphael Varane expected to leave, they could need another centre-back.

But it is unlikely that the Spanish giants will stump up the cash needed to snare Kounde away from Sevilla.

For the moment, it seems unlikely any club will match the €60m Manchester City offered for the centre-back last summer.