New Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo has declared the club’s facilities the best in the world and admits he is looking forward to Harry Kane returning to the group.

The former Wolves boss took over at Tottenham earlier this summer and is in the process of assessing his players as he puts them through their pre-season paces.

Nuno’s appointment was not welcomed by all Spurs fans and there have been concerns raised over the style of football he will play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Nuno though is focusing on the job at hand and has declared his happiness at the club’s facilities.

“Fantastic club, amazing club. Best facilities in the world”, he told a press conference.

He also waved away transfer talk around Kane, who is keen to leave the club as he looks to challenge for trophies, and is keen to have him back for pre-season when he has finished his post Euro 2020 break.

“Harry is our player. Period. No need to talk about anything else.

“Now is the moment for him to recover his energy and rest. Then we can speak. I am looking forward to him joining the group”, he added.

The Portuguese tactician will be keen to hit the ground running at Tottenham as he seeks to win over any sceptical fans and show he can put the club back on the road to Champions League football.