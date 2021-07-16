Tottenham Hotspur are trying to land Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini on a loan deal.

Highly rated shot-stopper Gollini could be on the move from Atalanta this summer and Tottenham’s new football managing director Fabio Paratici has focused on him.

Tottenham have made contact over a deal for Gollini, according to Sky Italia, and are trying to wrap up a loan swoop.

The Premier League side want to sign Gollini on a two-year loan and the agreement could contain a mandatory purchase option.

Spurs are keen to bring in a successor to Hugo Lloris and grabbing Gollini on loan would postpone any purchase until effectively 2023.

The goalkeeper has interest from elsewhere however in the shape of Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Tottenham have only qualified for the Europa Conference League and, with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, that could be a factor for Gollini.

The Italian has played his football in England before though, turning out for Aston Villa, and a return to the Premier League may appeal.