Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to confirm a deal to sign Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu before the Olympic games, according to football.london.

The north London club are working on bringing central defenders to add to their squad this summer and for the moment it is their priority.

Tottenham have been working on a deal to sign Bologna centre-back Tomiyasu in the ongoing transfer window and an agreement is believed to be close.

Spurs are reportedly close to working out a deal to sign the Japan international from Bologna for a fee of £15m plus add-ons.

Fabio Paratici is looking to close out a deal soon but it has been claimed that Spurs could have to wait until after the end of the football tournament in the Olympics next month.

The centre-back is part of the Japan squad that will compete in the tournament and no transfer is expected to take place at the moment.

Spurs will have to bide their time until Tomiyasu is on international duty with Japan in the Olympics.

Tottenham are hopeful that there will be no hiccups towards them securing the defender’s signature.

The Japanese was on Manchester United’s radar as well but he was not a priority target for the club.