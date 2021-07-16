Leeds United have slapped in bid for Valerenga custodian Kristoffer Klaesson and the two clubs are now in talks over a deal.

The Whites are on the hunt for new goalkeeper to deputise for club number 1 Illan Meslier following Kiko Casilla’s loan move to Elche.

Newcastle United star Freddie Woodman, Levante shot-stopper Dani Cardenas and Valerenga goalkeeper Klaesson are in Leeds’ sights as they look to replace Casilla.

It emerged Leeds director of football Orta held talks with Klaesson in Oslo this week over a potential move and was nearing agreeing personal terms with him.

And it appears Orta’s talks with Klaesson have been largely positive, as according to Norwegian outlet Nettavisen, Leeds have slapped in an initial bid for him.

Leeds’ first official bid for Klaesson is tipped to be close to what Valerenga are seeking for his signature.

The clubs are now in negotiations and Leeds will be hoping to get the deal done soon having already kicked off pre-season training.

If Leeds manage to seal a move for Klaesson, it would be their second senior team signing this summer having snapped up left-back Junior Firpo, with Orta also playing a crucial role in bringing him to Elland Road.