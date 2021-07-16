Watford have touched base with Serie A side Sampdoria over their midfielder Morten Thorsby, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Hornets had a strong Championship campaign last term, finishing as runners-up, jumping right back into the Premier League following their relegation in the 2019/20 season.

Watford are determined to put together a much stronger run in the top flight this time around and have stepped up their efforts in the transfer market.

Hornets boss Xisco Munoz is keen on bolstering his midfield options in the ongoing transfer window as he tries to ensure his team have the best chances of ensuring their survival in the upcoming campaign.

And according to Sky Italia, Watford have touched base with Sampdoria over their midfielder Thorsby.

The Hertfordshire side are yet to make any official offers for the 25-year-old and have only tested the water for the Norwegian.

Sampdoria are waiting to see if Watford firm up their interest in Thorsby with an official move in the coming weeks.

The Genoa side roped in Thorsby on a free transfer in the summer of 2019 and are tipped to sanction his exit if they receive an offer exceeding €5m.