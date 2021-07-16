Kemar Roofe has stressed that the entire Rangers squad and himself share an unquenchable thirst to win and are focusing on clinching more trophies as last season’s success is already in the past.

The Gers ended a decade of pain last season by lifting the Scottish top flight title for the 55th time in their history, on the back of an unbeaten league run.

Rangers have already kicked off pre-season training as they look forward to defending their title and writing their names into the history books again.

Gers hitman Roofe revealed that the hunger to win is a trait deeply embedded in every player that share the Ibrox dressing room.

Roofe stressed that last season’s heroics are in the past and the club need to focus on getting another Scottish Premiership title and go all the way in cup competitions in the upcoming term.

Asked how deep he feels is the focus to win embedded throughout the squad, Roofe told Rangers TV: “Yes, that [maintaining the focus to win] is the basis of the group.

“Starts from up above and to us players, it filters down.

“Last season is history, we enjoyed it, we definitely enjoyed it

“I think everybody enjoyed it, the fans, but it is gone now and we need to focus on 56 and the cups.

“We need more now.”

In addition to the league and cup games, Rangers also have an opportunity to earn a place in the Champions League proper, with qualifiers set for early August.