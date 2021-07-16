Wolves, Crystal Palace and Southampton are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing West Ham centre-back Issa Diop in the ongoing transfer window.

Diop has spent three seasons at West Ham since joining the club from Toulouse and has attracted admirers with his performances in the Premier League.

While in his first two seasons he was one of the certain starters at West Ham, he lost his place in the starting eleven in the 2020/21 campaign and is no longer a first-choice centre-back at the west London club.

David Moyes favoured the centre-back pairing of Angelo Ogbonna and Craig Dawson and there are suggestions now that Diop could leave West Ham this summer.

A number of Premier League clubs have their eyes on Diop and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Wolves, Crystal Palace and Southampton are considering signing him.

The 24-year-old defender remains a sought-after player in the Premier League and at least three clubs are prepared to move in if he is available for a move this summer.

West Ham have already rejected offers of a loan with an option to buy, but the transfer saga is yet to run its course.

The clubs have continued to monitor his situation and West Ham could have a decision to make on Diop if they sign a centre-back later in the window.

The Frenchman still has two years left on his contract with West Ham, but his future at the club remains uncertain.