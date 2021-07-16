New Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo is happy to leave Fabio Paratici and Steve Hitchen to do their jobs in the transfer market, while he takes care of the team.

Paratici, the football managing director at Tottenham, played a key role in convincing Daniel Levy to appoint Nuno despite reservations over his perceived conservative style of football.

The Italian is driving Tottenham’s transfer business, alongside Hitchen, and they are working hard to bring in quality while maintaining a tight budget for Spurs, who failed to qualify for the Champions League or the Europa League last season.

Nuno stressed that he is providing his input to the duo every day over the club’s transfer business, but stressed that it is not part of his job.

The new Spurs boss is pleased to allow Paratici and Hitchen to do their work in the market while he conducts pre-season training on the pitch ahead of the new campaign.

Asked about transfers, Nuno said in a press conference: “We’ve been talking.

“Me, Fabio [Paratici] and Steve [Hitchen]. We’re aware there’s a lot of work to be done.

“It’s hard work to improve the quality we have.

“We need to find the right players.

“On a daily basis, we talk. Fabio and Steve, they do their job in the market.

“I do mine.”

Tottenham are looking to make player sales this summer in order to make space to refresh the squad for Nuno.