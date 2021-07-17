Arsenal admire England international Jack Grealish, but are not a realistic destination for the player this summer, according to The Athletic.

Grealish has shone at Manchester City and was involved with England at Euro 2020 this summer, with transfer talk dominating the conversation as he played for the Three Lions.

Manchester City want Grealish and it has been claimed that he has already agreed personal terms with the Citizens; the jury is out though on whether Manchester City will pay what Aston Villa would need to sanction an exit.

Grealish though is also admired at Arsenal, who rate his abilities.

However, a move to the Emirates Stadium is not considered to be realistic this summer, with Manchester City the only possible destination.

Aston Villa have not given up hope of keeping hold of their talisman.

And the Villa Park outfit have been telling potential signings that they will be joining a team with Grealish in it.

They also remain hopeful that the England star will put pen to paper to a new contract.