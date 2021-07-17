Galatasaray are stepping up contact with Xherdan Shaqiri’s agent and are expected to put an offer to Liverpool in the coming days.

Liverpool are prepared to move Shaqiri on this summer and the player is keen to make sure he is playing regular football in the forthcoming campaign.

Galatasaray have focused on the Switzerland international as someone they would like to bring to Istanbul and, according to Turkish daily Takvim, are stepping up contact with his agent, with discussions becoming more frequent.

The Turkish giants are now tipped to make an offer to Liverpool in the coming days.

Galatasaray will ask Liverpool for the forward on loan for the season, with an option to buy included in the deal, set at €7m.

It is unclear whether such a deal would be acceptable to Liverpool, who want to bring in money from offloading fringe players.

After spending money to sign defender Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool are likely to need to make player sales in order to target further additions.

Shaqiri shone with Switzerland at Euro 2020 and a move to Galatasaray would hand him an opportunity to feature regularly next term.