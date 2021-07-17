Everton are poised to sign goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a free transfer from Championship club Bournemouth, according to the Daily Express.

The Toffees want an experienced shot-stopper following the end of Robin Olsen’s loan from Roma and have been looking at options; the Swedish goalkeeper is now set to join French side Lille.

Everton have zeroed in on Begovic and talks between the player and the club have progressed quickly, following Bournemouth agreeing to discussions.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper is now set to put pen to paper to a two-year contract at Goodison Park.

Begovic had a lengthy spell playing Premier League football at Stoke City before enjoying a brief stint at Chelsea.

The 34-year-old is a big earner at Dean Court and Bournemouth are happy for him to depart on a free transfer.

At Everton, Begovic will provide cover for England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and all eyes will be on whether Rafael Benitez hands him outings in cup ties.

Begovic picked up a Premier League winners’ medal with Chelsea in the 2016/17 campaign.