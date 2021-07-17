Former Leeds United defender Ezgjan Alioski may not join Galatasaray, with Fenerbahce having stepped in at the last minute.

Alioski rejected the offer of a new contract at Elland Road to seal an exit from Leeds as a free agent earlier this summer.

The Whites wanted to keep hold of the fan-favourite and tried to convince him to stay, but Alioski had his heart set on moving.

In a development which has angered many Leeds fans, Alioski has appeared to be Galatasaray bound, but he may yet not join the Turkish club.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, Galatasaray’s fierce rivals Fenerbahce have jumped into the chase at the last minute and are in talks with Alioski’s agent.

Galatasaray have taken their time in finalising the capture of Alioski and his agent has started talks with Fenerbahce.

There is no agreement in place between Fenerbahce and Alioski, but discussions between the two camps have been positive.

With a potential move to Fenerbahce on the table, all eyes will be on whether Alioski snubs Galatasaray and instead joins their fierce rivals.