Leeds United remain interested in Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, but have yet to meet the Magpies’ valuation, according to The Chronicle.

The Yorkshire giants are in the market for a new goalkeeper after sanctioning the loan exit of Kiko Casilla to La Liga side Elche.

Woodman is one of a number of goalkeepers on Leeds’ radar and the club are maintaining their interest in the Newcastle man.

However, Leeds have yet to match Newcastle’s valuation and it is suggested that if they do not come up with a bid which is acceptable to Steve Bruce’s men, then Woodman could end up at Bournemouth.

The Cherries want Woodman on loan and had been due to wrap up a swoop before Newcastle halted proceedings.

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is set to miss part of pre-season due to a foot injury and the club want to assess how serious his niggle is.

Woodman, 24, is down the pecking order at Newcastle with Dubravka, Karl Darlow and Mark Gillespie on the books at St James’ Park.

He has spent the last two years on loan in the Championship at Swansea City, playing regularly and catching the eye.