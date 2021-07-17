Liverpool defender Ben Davies is wanted by Sheffield United and the Reds are set to let him go, according to the Sun.

The Premier League giants snapped Davies up from Preston North End in the winter transfer window earlier this year, but he was handed no opportunities to impress.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez returning to fitness, combined with Liverpool snapping up Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, Davies is down the pecking order at Anfield.

He is set to depart the club and is attracting interest from Championship side Sheffield United.

Liverpool agreed to pay Preston North End £1.6m to sign Davies in January, but he may depart Anfield without kicking a ball for the club.

Davies is an experienced Championship campaigner with 129 outings in the division to his name.

Sheffield United are looking to add to their defensive options and have zeroed in on the 25-year-old as a player they want.

Davies still has another four years left on his contract at Liverpool.