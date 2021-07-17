Newcastle United are set to slap in an offer for Fenerbahce and Turkey star Irfan Kahveci, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Steve Bruce wants to bolster his squad over the course of the transfer window and Joe Willock, who was on loan at St James’ Park from Arsenal last term, is a top target for midfield.

However, Arsenal may not let Willock go and Newcastle are suggested to be interested in Fenerbahce midfielder Kahveci.

And according to Turkish sports outlet Fanatik, Newcastle are now in the process of putting together a bid for Kahveci.

They are planning to hold talks with Fenerbahce as they chase an alternative to Willock.

However, Fenerbahce are opposed to selling the 25-year-old and have not marked him out as a player to be moved on.

They may though change their mind if Newcastle’s offer is good enough.

Kahveci, who scored at Euro 2020 for Turkey against Switzerland, is also claimed to be open to moving to play his football into the Premier League.