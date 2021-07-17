FC Midtjylland goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has indicated he does not feel Celtic are favourites in the Champions League tie against his side, in part due to the fact he knows nothing about Scottish football.

The Danish outfit have been drawn to face Celtic over two legs in the Champions League second qualifying round as they look to push towards the group stage.

Midtjylland are due to travel to Scotland to play Celtic on Tuesday night, with a good first leg result on their minds.

Goalkeeper Lossl, who played in England with Huddersfield Town and Everton, has not paid much attention to events north of the border and indicated he does not agree with his coach Bo Henriksen, who has claimed Celtic are favourites.

“I do not know much about Scottish football, so it probably says a bit”, he told Danish daily Ekstra Bladet.

Celtic are under new management in the shape of Ange Postecoglou and the Australian will be desperate not to begin his reign with a Champions League exit.

They will face a Midtjylland side who have just started their league season, losing on Friday night 2-1 against Odense.

Celtic have been in recent friendly action, playing Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic and Bristol City.