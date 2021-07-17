Tottenham Hotspur are growing closer to signing goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini on loan from Atalanta, it has been claimed in Italy.

Spurs have been looking to land a successor to Hugo Lloris, who is in the twilight of his association at the north London club.

Atalanta shot-stopper Gollini has emerged as an option and Spurs are negotiating a deal with the Italian side to take him to England.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Tottenham are moving closer towards wrapping up the deal.

The deal being discussed is a one to two-year loan deal, with a mandatory purchase option which would be set at between €15m to €20m.

A move to Tottenham would allow Gollini to gain experience at one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs and hand Tottenham a capable deputy to Lloris.

Gollini, 26, made 25 appearances in Serie A for Atalanta last season and kept ten clean sheets as his side finished third and qualified for the Champions League.

Atalanta have signed Argentine shot-stopper Juan Musso from Udinese this summer.