West Ham United may be set for disappointment in their desire to snap up Jesse Lingard on a permanent basis, as the attacker is minded to stay at Manchester United, according to The Athletic.

Lingard enjoyed a stellar second half of the season on loan at West Ham and played a big role in helping the Hammers to qualify for Europe.

West Ham want Lingard back, but believe a proposed £30m asking price is too high for a 28-year-old who is down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

And Lingard is minded to stay at Manchester United and fight for his place, especially if a contract extension is offered to him.

Some at Manchester United feel offering Lingard fresh terms would help to protect his transfer value, though in the footballing department some feel it is the time to sell and allow him to play regular football.

Lingard made 16 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham last term, scoring nine goals and providing five assists.

The attacker will turn 29 years old later this year and it is unclear how prominently he might feature in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for the new season.

Lingard is just one appearance shy of the 150 mark in the Premier League and it remains to be seen which club he will hit the milestone with.