Cagliari are willing to loan out Leeds United and Inter target Nahitan Nandez, but only if the agreement contains an obligation to buy.

Nandez is a wanted man this summer and Cagliari are willing to let him go for the right price, with the club’s coach having accepted a sacrifice must be made.

However, the Serie A club have been looking at earning his release clause of €36m and Leeds, who had been leading the chase, appear reluctant to play ball.

Inter are also keen on Nandez and talks with Cagliari have seen a shift in stance on the part of the Sardinians.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Cagliari have signalled they would be prepared to loan out Nandez, but only if an obligation to buy was included; Inter have been probing a loan with an option to buy.

Inter are working under tight financial restraints and have not been able to find an agreement with Cagliari.

The Nerazzurri could try to include players in the deal to sweeten it for Cagliari, but it is far from clear a deal can be done.

And Leeds, who are keen to sign a midfielder this summer, could yet put cash on the table for Cagliari to consider.