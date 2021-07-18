Blackpool are well off meeting Sunderland’s valuation of Elliot Embleton despite wanting to land him permanently this summer, according to the Sun.

The Tangerines had Embleton on loan last season and he helped the club to win promotion to the Championship during his time in the north west.

Boss Neil Critchley is looking to make sure his squad is Championship-ready and wants to welcome Embleton back to Bloomfield Road.

However, Sunderland’s valuation of the midfielder is significantly above Blackpool’s and there is no agreement between the two clubs.

Despite winning promotion to the Championship, Blackpool appear to be reluctant to pay above the odds for the 22-year-old.

Embleton clocked a total of 21 appearances for Blackpool during his loan spell at the club and impressed Critchley.

A product of Sunderland’s youth set-up, Embleton was sent out on loan to Grimsby Town in the 2018/19 season.

He has been capped by England up to Under-20 level and the jury is out on whether Blackpool will get their man.