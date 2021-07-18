Leeds United are keen on Metz midfielder Farid Boulaya, but look set to face competition from Italy and Spain for the player.

The Whites want to snap up a midfielder this summer as they eye bolstering their squad ahead of a second season back in the Premier League.

They have been linked with a host of options, including Cagliari’s Nahitan Nandez, but the Whites are looking to shop in France at Metz.

According to French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter, Leeds are pushing for Boulaya, but face competition from two good clubs in Italy and Spain, who have expressed their interest.

It is suggested that €4.5m would be enough for interested clubs to land the Algeria international from Metz.

The 28-year-old clocked 33 appearances for Metz in the French top flight over the course of last season, scoring six goals and providing eight assists for his team-mates.

He has now though entered the final 12 months of his deal at Metz.

Boulaya has been capped by Algeria on four occasions since making his debut in 2020.