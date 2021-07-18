Newcastle United are losing the services of defender Florian Lejeune, who is joining Alaves permanently, according to the Chronicle.

The French centre-back spent last term back in Spain on a season-long loan spell and made 34 appearances in La Liga, helping his side to a draw and win over Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively, in the first half of the campaign.

Lejeune still has another 12 months left on his contract at Newcastle and Magpies boss Steve Bruce could have looked to keep him.

The 30-year-old though is ending his association with Newcastle to join Alaves on a permanent basis this summer.

He helped Alaves to finish 16th in La Liga and will be looking to ensure a more successful campaign for the club in the upcoming season.

Lejeune joined Newcastle in the summer of 2017 when Rafael Benitez was at the helm.

He has made 46 appearances for the Magpies during his time at the club, chipping in with two goals.

It is unclear what level of fee Newcastle will bank for his departure, with boss Bruce saying: “Florian is on his way to Spain. It will put a few quid in the coffers. There is something imminent there.”