Both Stoke City and Nottingham Forest have room to make signings in the ongoing transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The changed football landscape is having an affect on the amount that teams can spend in the Championship, with West Brom and Sheffield United tipped to be the most substantial spenders.

Two clubs with Premier League aspirations in the shape of Stoke and Nottingham Forest could also make signings.

It is claimed that following the departure of several high-earners, both clubs have room to do business and bolster their squads over the window.

Nottingham Forest could finish just 17th in the Championship last term, while Stoke ended in 14th place.

The Potters banked a substantial fee earlier this summer from selling highly rated centre-back Nathan Collins to Premier League outfit Burnley.

Forest defender Joe Worrall meanwhile is attracting interest from the Premier League and could also make the step up like Collins.

Nottingham Forest open their Championship campaign by visiting Coventry City on 8th August, while Stoke are in action the previous day at home to Reading.