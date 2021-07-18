Toulouse are poised to complete the signing of Yokohama F Marinos striker Ado Onaiwu, who has been linked with reuniting with Ange Postecoglou at Celtic.

Onaiwu shone at Yokohama under Postecoglou and with Celtic potentially needing to replace Odsonne Edouard this summer he has been linked with a move to Scotland.

However, the Japan international looks set to play his football in France with Toulouse next term.

According to French outlet LesViolets.com, Onaiwu is set to join Toulouse barring an unexpected turnaround.

The departure of Vakoun Bayo following his loan from Celtic set Toulouse on the hunt for a new hitman and Onaiwu is the man they want.

He has scored 23 goals and provided seven assists in 60 J League appearances, forcing his way into the Japan national team.

A move to Toulouse would see him become the second Japanese player to play for the club following defender Gen Shoji.

Toulouse start their Ligue 2 campaign later this month by playing host to Ajaccio.