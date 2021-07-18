Genk coach John van den Brom has insisted that Leeds United target Noa Lang always goes to ground too easily, after he won a penalty for Club Brugge in the Belgian Super Cup on Saturday.

Club Brugge ran out 3-2 winners in the Belgian Super Cup clash and Lang won and converted a penalty for his side in the second half to put them 2-1 ahead; they later made it 3-1 before Genk grabbed a consolation deep into injury time.

Lang, who has been targeted by Leeds this summer, attracted the attention of Genk coach Van den Brom post match, with the 54-year-old claiming he often goes to ground.

“The penalty violation is very light”, the Genk coach was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbal Belgie.

“We know that Lang will go down very quickly.

“He always does that, but the referee stepped in anyway.”

How Van den Brom’s view of Lang will go down with Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, who holds sportsmanship close to his heart, remains to be seen.

Van den Brom though was not willing to pin the blame for his side’s defeat on Lang, adding: “But I think even worse is that we conceded another goal two minutes later.”

Leeds have been heavily linked with wanting to snap up Lang this summer, but the Whites are currently focusing on other priorities, including a goalkeeper following Kiko Casilla’s loan exit.