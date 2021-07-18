West Ham United winger Nathan Holland is the subject of interest from the Championship, according to The Athletic.

Championship sides are looking to do smart, low-cost deals over the window as they strengthen their squads for the forthcoming campaign.

Loan signings from Premier League clubs are popular, with Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis wanted by no fewer than nine second tier sides.

And highly rated West Ham winger Holland also has interest from the Championship.

Holland, 23, was shipped out by West Ham on loan at Oxford United in League One in the 2019/20 campaign.

The former Everton youngster could now have the chance to step up a level and test himself in the Championship, where the West Ham coaches would keep a close eye on his development.

It remains to be seen which destination West Ham might feel is best for Holland.

The winger has made four appearances for West Ham’s senior team, with the majority of his game time coming with the Under-23s.