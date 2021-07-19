Valentino Lazaro’s agent Max Hagmayr has revealed the Inter star wants to remain at his current club, amidst interest from Newcastle United.

Lazaro spent the latter half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Newcastle, while his parent club Inter shipped him off to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach for the whole of last term.

The Austrian has been linked with leaving Inter again this season and it has emerged the Magpies are interested in bringing him back to Tyneside.

It was claimed Lazaro was ready to leave Inter in the ongoing transfer window and has prioritised a move to either the Premier League or Bundesliga.

But having held a meeting with the Inter hierarchy that lasted for more than an hour today, Lazaro’s agent Hagmayr has revealed his client is keen on staying at the San Siro beyond the current transfer window, which has come as a blow for his potential suitors, including Newcastle.

“Tino has tested negative [for the virus] and he is fine”, Hagmayr told Italian outlet Fcinternews.it, following his meeting with Inter.

“He wants to stay with the Nerazzurri.”

Lazaro has been on the books at Inter since the summer of 2019 and it remains to be seen whether he will play any part in new coach Simone Inzaghi’s plans in the upcoming season.