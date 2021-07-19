Preston North End shot-stopper Declan Rudd has revealed he wished Celtic Park had been full during his team’s pre-season friendly against Celtic as he always wanted to play in front of a capacity crowd at the ground.

The Lilywhites made the journey north of the border to take on Celtic in a pre-season friendly at Celtic Park at the weekend and managed to beat them 1-0.

Owing to the changed football landscape only 2,000 Hoops fans were allowed into the 60,411 capacity Celtic Park.

Preston shot-stopper Rudd, who was playing his first game since returning from injury, revealed he wished Celtic Park had been filled to the rafters on Saturday as he always wanted to play there in front of a full crowd.

Although it was not the atmosphere he hoped for at Celtic Park, Rudd added that the friendly against the Hoops was a good game for him to clock up his first 90 minutes after being sidelined for an extended spell.

“It was a good place to play my first 90 minutes”, Rudd was quoted as saying the Lancashire Post.

“I’d always wanted to play at Celtic Park but you don’t get the chance in domestic football, so it was a good chance to play in a friendly.

“I just wish the ground had been full because it would have been one hell of a atmosphere.”

Celtic will only be able to house 9,000 for their crucial Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland on Tuesday.