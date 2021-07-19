Andros Townsend is edging closer to completing his free transfer move to Everton, with the winger undergoing a medical at Goodison Park, according to Sky Sports (12:55).

Having taken charge as the new manager of Everton, Spanish tactician Rafael Benitez is keen to bolster his options ahead of the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Merseyside-based club are said to have finalised a deal for Asmir Begovic and are now pushing to get another two new faces through the doors at Goodison Park.

It is said that Everton are edging closer to completing the signing of Townsend, who has been without a club since his contract with Crystal Palace came to an end this summer.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star is currently undergoing a medical with the Toffees and looks to be one of Benitez’s first two signings as the manager of the club.

Everton are also close to agreeing a deal to bring former Leicester City winger Demarai Gray back to the Premier League.

Gray is said to have a £1.5m release clause in his deal with Bayer Leverkusen and the Toffees are prepared to pay the sum to acquire his services.

Apart from Townsend and Gray, Everton also want to sign Dwight McNeil from Burnley as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season.