Aston Villa are in pole position to sign Burnley winger Dwight McNeil, who has also emerged as a target for Everton this summer, according to the Liverpool Echo.

A product of the Burnley academy, the winger has made steady progress over the last few seasons and has caught the fancy of several clubs in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old winger has many admirers in the Premier League and has been heavily linked with a move away from Burnley in the ongoing transfer window.

Everton are interested in getting their hands on the winger and he has been identified as one of their top targets as they look to bring in more wide men this summer.

But they are facing a real race in trying to land McNeil as Aston Villa are currently in pole position to sign him.

The Villans have been keeping tabs on the winger for several months and have held initial talks over taking him to Villa Park.

Everton have entered the mix to land McNeil but for the moment Villa have the edge in the race to sign the 21-year-old.

McNeil has two years left on his contract with Burnley and the Clarets are expected to demand big money before agreeing to let him go.