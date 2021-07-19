Danny Murphy is of the view that Everton need to rope in players that can come into the starting eleven to make them better and believes both Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend are backups.

Having hired Rafael Benitez to take over at Goodison Park, Everton have stepped up their efforts in the transfer widow with a new winger, right-back and goalkeeper among their priority targets.

The Toffees are close to sealing a free transfer for ex-Crystal Palace winger Townsend, who is undergoing a medical with the club, while they are close to agreeing a deal with former Leicester City winger Gray.

Ex-Premier League star Murphy is of the view that both Townsend and Gray are not better than Richarlison or James Rodriguez, and are likely to be backups in the upcoming season.

Murphy added that what Everton need to do in the ongoing window is to snap up quality players that can come into the starting eleven to make them better.

While discussing Everton’s business in the transfer market, Murphy told talkSPORT: “Gray is a talent but he has lost his way a little bit.

“Townsend is experienced and he has got ability, but they are not better than Richarlison and Rodriguez, are they?

“So, they are backup are they not, from the looks of it.

“What Everton need is players to come in that first eleven and make them better.

“That is what they need, two or three of them.”

In addition to both Gray and Townsend, the Toffees are closing in on a move for Bournemouth shot-stopper Asmir Begovic to deputise for Jordan Pickford.