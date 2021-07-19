Richard Keys has blasted Newcastle United’s prospective takeover, dubbing it a “fakeover” after the arbitration hearing was postponed.

The former Sky Sports anchor has been critical of Newcastle’s proposed takeover by a group involving Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which has so far not gone through.

Newcastle are currently pursuing arbitration as they seek to push the takeover over the line, but on Monday it was confirmed it has been put back until early 2022.

The development is a big blow to Magpies owner Mike Ashley and Keys feels that the saga has revealed a fakeover, not a takeover.

He wrote on Twitter: “I thought we were all told NUFC was a slam dunk legal case and guaranteed takeover by July?

“When takeovers become fakeovers.”

The arbitration being postponed means that Newcastle boss Ashley will oversee the club’s efforts in the ongoing summer transfer window.

It had been hoped that July would be the date for the arbitration hearing to take place.