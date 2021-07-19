Former Tottenham Hotspur star Danny Murphy is not sure that Harry Kane has it in him to force his way out of the north London club this summer.

Kane is keen on moving on from Tottenham in the ongoing transfer window with Manchester City interested in getting their hands on him.

The striker wants to fight for the biggest trophies on offer in the game and has told Tottenham he wants to leave the club this summer.

But Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is not happy at the way the saga has played out in public and is more determined than ever to keep the club’s talismanic forward at Tottenham.

New Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo recently made it clear that Kane is their player but Murphy stressed that it does not matter what the Portuguese says about the forward.

The former Spurs star insisted that Levy is a stubborn chairman and feels Kane is not the kind of player who would be able to force his way out of Tottenham this summer.

Murphy said on talkSPORT: “The point being is whatever Nuno says or doesn’t say, the situation has to be dealt with.

“He still wants to leave and it is going to take an astronomical amount of money to get him out of there and Daniel is clever at playing that game.

“Harry Kane is in one of those positions, and I don’t know how it would go due to Daniel stubbornness and the amount of money we are talking about, but if he desperately wants to leave he is going to have to knock the door down.

“And I don’t think that is in him.”

Kane is Manchester City’s top target and they are prepared to pay more than £100m for the striker.