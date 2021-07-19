Former Premier League star Perry Groves feels that Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is the perfect fit for Liverpool.

Phillips has risen to prominence under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road and is established in the England team, having helped the Three Lions reach the final of Euro 2020 this summer.

His performances have been lauded and a potential exit from Leeds debated, with Groves insisting the midfielder fits Liverpool and the way they play.

Liverpool have seen Georginio Wijnaldum depart this summer and could sign a replacement, though Groves thinks Phillips would cost £100m.

“Kalvin Phillips fits Liverpool”, the former Arsenal and Southampton winger said on talkSPORT.

“He fits Liverpool perfectly, with the energy they play with, the closing down, his athleticism, his passing range.

“[He would cost] £100m.”

Phillips, a product of Leeds’ esteemed youth set-up, is a firm fan favourite and key to the way that Bielsa sets the Whites up.

The jury is out on whether Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani would consider selling him in the face of a huge offer.